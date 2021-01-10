Deshaun Watson will deal with his future after his vacation

January 10, 2021
Texans owner Cal McNair has shrugged at the fact that quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t returned a call from McNair, because Watson is on vacation. When Watson gets back from vacation, McNair undoubtedly will be hearing from Watson, or from Watson’s agent.

As a source with knowledge of the situation explains it to PFT, Watson will deal with his situation in Houston after his vacation ends. For now, he and his representation have had no talks with the Texans about the future, and there have been no discussions about where Watson would or could be traded.

Could it be that, eventually, Watson decides that he’d like to play for the Dolphins? Sure. Watson also could consider other teams. For now, any speculation about the eventual destination of Watson is premature.

If Watson can persuade the Texans to trade him, Watson controls his destination. The contract he signed last year includes a no-trade clause. This doesn’t mean he can’t be traded; it means he can’t be traded without his consent. So if the Texans strike a deal with a team for which Watson doesn’t want to play, all he has to say is, “No.”

The no-trade clause could complicate Houston’s willingness to trade him, because it prevents them from launching a full-blown auction for Watson’s services, since Watson may balk at the destination.

Ultimately, the Texans should be bracing for a trade request from Watson, unless they quickly and persuasively mobilize to undo  the damage that recent events have done to the relationship between franchise and franchise quarterback. The fact that the team has let it get to this point suggests that the team will not be able to figure out how to turn it around — unless they interview and eventually hire Eric Bieniemy to coach the team, given that Watson recommended Bieniemy and that the team declined to interview him.

8 responses to "Deshaun Watson will deal with his future after his vacation"

  3. Watson doesn’t come across as a diva to me. I see him as a guy who’s typically quiet and humble, but obviously works as hard as anyone. And now he’s playing at the highest level for an organization that seems inadequate at best. I’d probably want out, too.

  4. If I’m an owner with deep pockets and no current head coach or quarterback, I’m making a phone call to Dabo’s reps today.

    For example, Christopher Johnson has to at least take a shot. Get Dabo and Deshaun, for the 2nd pick and some other compensation (perhaps toss in Darnold). The Texans would get their choice of QBs not named Trevor, or trade the 2nd pick for more capital.

    The Jets would get their head coach (likely better than their current candidates) and a quarterback who are already familiar with eachother. Deshaun would get out of Houston, get the bright lights of New York, and reunite with Dabo. That should be enough to waive his no-trade.

    I have no pony in this race, but it is sensible for both sides.

  6. It’s about the lack of diversity in the league… The GM hired isn’t LIKE he wanted not who he wanted… In Miami he would play for a HC and a GM that is divers…

  7. Sounds like a PR battle. The Texans are bringing up Deshaun’s vacation knowing many people are struggling right now. If the fans turn on Watson, he may be done in Houston.

  8. Dabo Swinney just said on Tik Tok… Hickory dickery dok, the mouse ran up the clock. Houston’s roster is thin, Deshaun wants to be a Dolphin. So we’re trading those picks back we already got to them plus the Alabama bust, yep. We must. Hickory dickery dock on Tik Tok. 🐬

