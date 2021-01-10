Donald Trump will give Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who openly supported the election of Donald Trump in 2016, will be involved in one of the 45th president’s final official acts — if he’s still in office by then.

On Thursday, Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots declined comment on the matter to Politco.com, and in theory there’s a chance that Belichick will politely decline the honor. Some will say that he should, given the events of the past several days and the torrent of controversy that seems to be strengthening not subsiding. Politicians from both sides of the aisle have called on Trump to resign after his incitement of last week’s insurrection (if you don’t think it was an insurrection, look up the term), and the House of Representatives plans to consider a fresh batch of Articles of Impeachment this week.

On one hand, it’s the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Few ever receive it. On the other hand, the person occupying the presidency and in turn handing out the award is currently the subject of more public derision and contempt than any president in decades, if not ever. Five Americans died as a result of the insurrection he incited with weeks of lies and rhetoric. Belichick, if he hasn’t already committed to receiving the award, should seriously consider waiting for a future president to offer to bestow it upon him.

At this point, nothing Belichick does will help Trump. The association can only hurt Belichick, especially in the locker room.