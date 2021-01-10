Doug Pederson is indeed at risk of being fired, as conversations with Jeffrey Lurie continue

Getty Images

In response to the report from ESPN that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie may still make a coaching change, PFT asked the Eagles to respond. The Eagles declined to comment.

So it was on to Plan B. And Plan B consisted of securing unofficial confirmation from sources with knowledge of the situation that the report that Eagles coach Doug Pederson remains in trouble is accurate.

As one source put it, conversations between Lurie and Pederson are “ongoing,” and they will be meeting again to continue to conversation. Lurie wants to have confidence in Pederson’s vision for the team moving forward.

So, yes, Lurie could still decide that he doesn’t like Pederson’s vision for the franchise. And if Lurie sufficiently dislikes Pederson’s vision, the coach who has gone 46-39-1 record over five seasons, who won a Super Bowl to cap the 2017 season, and who took the team to three straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2019 could be out.

Pederson presumably would prefer that, whatever the decision, it be made quickly. Although it’s unclear whether he’d instantly become a candidate for a vacancy elsewhere, there aren’t many Super Bowl-winning coaches from the past decade available to be hired.