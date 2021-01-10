Doug Pederson is indeed at risk of being fired, as conversations with Jeffrey Lurie continue

Posted by Mike Florio on January 10, 2021, 7:56 PM EST
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Getty Images

In response to the report from ESPN that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie may still make a coaching change, PFT asked the Eagles to respond. The Eagles declined to comment.

So it was on to Plan B. And Plan B consisted of securing unofficial confirmation from sources with knowledge of the situation that the report that Eagles coach Doug Pederson remains in trouble is accurate.

As one source put it, conversations between Lurie and Pederson are “ongoing,” and they will be meeting again to continue to conversation. Lurie wants to have confidence in Pederson’s vision for the team moving forward.

So, yes, Lurie could still decide that he doesn’t like Pederson’s vision for the franchise. And if Lurie sufficiently dislikes Pederson’s vision, the coach who has gone 46-39-1 record over five seasons, who won a Super Bowl to cap the 2017 season, and who took the team to three straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2019 could be out.

Pederson presumably would prefer that, whatever the decision, it be made quickly. Although it’s unclear whether he’d instantly become a candidate for a vacancy elsewhere, there aren’t many Super Bowl-winning coaches from the past decade available to be hired.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Doug Pederson is indeed at risk of being fired, as conversations with Jeffrey Lurie continue

  4. I think the vision is limited to:

    “We’ll bring D-Jax back on pa big contract, he’ll play one game then be on IR”

  6. It sounds like the Jets, with the owner doing a “deep dive” ,meaning inaction, while the rest of the NFL interviews HCs. Just keep sleeping for another couple of weeks, so the good HC candidates get hired.

    If Carson Wentz is moping I’d tell him he had a dreadful season and needs to work on his mechanics or he’ll end up being a backup. He will be allowed to compete for the job. If he’s still mad, tell him to take a massive pay cut and we will trade him.

  7. I’m not buying any of this charade. If Lurie hadn’t signed off on the tank, Pederson would have been fired within an hour of the end of the game.

  8. If Pederson is fired it would be the third fastest termination of a Super Bowl winning coach. He is a good coach who has had a very bad year. Meanwhile, the owner’s friendship with GM Roseman prevents Jeff Lurie from critically evaluating the repeated failures of talent acquisition and now, salary cap management, something the Eagles used to do well.

    More and more the blame should lie with the owner. Pederson should welcome a termination, since it would remove him from a back-stabbing GM and an owner who plays favorites and looks for scapegoats.

  10. I thought he had lifetime contract, statue, and preferable treatment for that SB. They got rid of Reid and did the correct thing by hiring the next best they could. There is no doubt they asked Pederson to not win, I highly doubt Pederson did that himself. If they did not want to win why not just make Hurts not active? They could showcase Wentz or the qb they did play. Firing Pederson just seems like they are going to blame the guy for following what THEY want. Snakes.

  12. britishraven says:
    January 10, 2021 at 8:05 pm

    I think the vision is limited to:

    “We’ll bring D-Jax back on pa big contract, he’ll play one game then be on IR”

    ____________________________________________________________________________

    That wasn’t his call.

    But, you did try.

  13. This would be a huge mistake, Pederson instantly becomes the best candidate out there for any team looking for a head coach.

  14. This is just what Philly does. They have to make the big announcement so they can stay in the limelight. Big splash Philadelphia! Who cares!

  15. He isn’t going anywhere. He won the Super Bowl come on Florio quit trying to stir it up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.