Drew Brees’ second touchdown pass gives Saints 14-3 lead

The Bears have 139 yards and three points. Now down by 11 points, they quickly will have to figure out something on offense if they are going to mount anything resembling a comeback.

Drew Brees threw his second touchdown of the day, hitting running back Latavius Murray for a 6-yard touchdown. The Saints lead 14-3 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter.

Brees bought time with his feet, and then hit a jump hook to Murray, who initially fell down on the play. It was Murray’s first catch of the day.

The 12-play, 85-yard drive was fueled by a 38-yard completion from Brees to Michael Thomas on third-and-four from their own 21. The Saints got an extra set of downs when Eddie Jackson jumped offsides on fourth-and-three from the Chicago 13.

Murray scored two plays later.

Brees is 20-of-30 for 195 yards. Thomas has five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.