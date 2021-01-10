Ed Dodds withdraws from Panthers G.M. search

Getty Images

The Panthers have one fewer name for their General Manager opening.

Colts assistant General Manager Ed Dodds has withdrawn from consideration, according to multiple reports. Dodds interviewed with Carolina on Jan. 6.

According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Dodds respects Carolina’s organization and was “honored” to interview, but still decided to withdraw.

Dodds was also a candidate for Cleveland’s G.M. opening last year before deciding to withdraw. That job eventually went to Andrew Barry.

Dodds has been with the Colts since 2017. He previously worked for the Raiders and Seahawks.

The Panthers have interviewed several external and internal candidates to replace Marty Hurney, who was fired on Dec. 21.