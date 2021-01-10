Jack Conklin questionable to return with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Browns are ahead by four touchdowns, but they may be without their right tackle for the rest of the game.

Jack Conklin is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the team announced.

He had to exit the game with 9:27 left in the second quarter, following a run by Nick Chubb. Conklin was shown on the broadcast walking back to the Browns’ locker room under his own power.

Reserve lineman Kendall Lamm entered the game to replace Conklin.

Cleveland still leads 28-0 with about five minutes left in the first half.