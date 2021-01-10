Jamal Adams needs surgeries to repair injuries to shoulder, fingers

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams vowed to play Saturday despite his injuries, and he did. But it was obvious he wasn’t 100 percent.

Adams revealed after the Seahawks’ 30-20 loss to the Rams that he needs two surgeries in the offseason to repair injuries to his left shoulder and two fingers on his left hand.

“I guess I don’t have any luck on my left side right now,” Adams said, via the Seattle Times.

Adams tore the labrum in his left shoulder late in the Week 17 game against the 49ers. He wore a harness to protect the injury.

Adams finished with four tackles and three pass breakups.

“I’m not sitting up here and making excuses for anything, but it’s part of the game,” Adams said. “There was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t going to go out there and attempt to play. I did what I could. I wish I could have done more to help the team win, but obviously things didn’t roll our way. I think we shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times, on both sides of ball, and versus a good team like that you just can’t do it.”

Adams missed four games earlier this season with a groin injury. He injured his right shoulder Nov. 15 but played through that. Adams hopes he won’t require surgery on his right shoulder.

He has one year left on his rookie contract and was asked after the game about the prospect of working out a long-term with the Seahawks this offseason.

“That’s something that is out of my hands right now,” Adams said. “I love being a Seattle Seahawk. I love being a part of this organization. So when that time comes, it comes, but I’m worried about getting healthy right now.”