Jerry Hughes felt like there were 20,000 fans at Bills game

The Bills welcomed fans for a home game for the first time this season on Saturday and defensive end Jerry Hughes credited them with helping pave the way to their 27-24 victory.

Hughes said the “crowd was amazing all game giving us that energy and supplying us with that noise that we need down there to make it harder on the offense to communicate.” There were 6,700 fans in supplying that noise and Hughes said it felt like a lot more voices were involved.

“I know that they said it was only supposed to be 6,000 people, but it felt like 15, 20,000,” Hughes said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I tell the guys they’re still just getting a taste of Bills Mafia. When they’re able to come back in the stadium full fledge, you’ll really be able to feel them.”

The Bills will be home again next weekend and the team hasn’t announced plans for having fans in the stands for that game yet. Assuming they do get the green light to open the gates again, Hughes will be happy for anyone that turns out for the divisional round.