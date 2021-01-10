Jets complete interview with Brandon Staley

Getty Images

The Jets had a busy day interviewing head coaching candidates whose teams played on Saturday.

The club previously announced it had completed interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. On Sunday night, the team announced it had completed an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Los Angeles’ defense finished No. 1 in points allowed and yards allowed in Staley’s first season as a coordinator. The Rams held the Seahawks to just 11 first downs and 2-of-14 in third-down efficiency in their 30-20 victory on Saturday.

The Chargers have also interviewed Staley for their head coaching vacancy.