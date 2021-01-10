Jets complete interview with Brian Daboll

USA TODAY Sports

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s busy weekend continued with a head coaching interview on Sunday.

The Jets announced that they have completed an interview with Daboll. He is also expected to interview with the Chargers.

With either team, Daboll would likely be tasked with working with a young quarterback. Justin Herbert would be the quarterback in Los Angeles while the Jets will probably have either Sam Darnold or a first-round pick at the position in 2021.

It’s not surprising that teams developing quarterbacks would be interested in Daboll. His work with Darnold’s fellow 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen has put him in position to move up to the top job.

Daboll helped the Bills to a 27-24 win on Saturday. He tangled with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in that game and the Jets are also slated to interview Eberflus for their opening.