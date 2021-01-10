John Harbaugh: This was my No. 1 best win ever

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has won a lot of games, including Super Bowl XLVII, but after beating the Titans in the wild card round today, Harbaugh said he had never felt better.

Harbaugh acknowledged that maybe he was a little caught up in the moment, but he said after the game that he was as happy with the win as he’s ever been.

“Right now, it’s the No. 1 best win,” Harbaugh said. “In perspective, it’s gonna be a Top 5 for sure, but right now for me, it’s the best win ever. Not just because of what was at stake, but because of the guys and what it meant to our team, to our guys. This may be the best win I’ve ever been associated with.”

It was a big moment for Harbaugh — his first postseason victory in six years.