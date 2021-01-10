Kareem Hunt’s two touchdowns give Browns 28-0 lead

Getty Images

The City of Cleveland might want to keep Kevin Stefanski in his basement.

The Browns have now gotten out to a 28-0 lead following a pair of Kareem Hunt touchdowns.

His first came midway through the first quarter with an 11-yard run. Hunt scored on first-and-10, after quarterback Baker Mayfield kept the drive going with a 12-yard completion to wideout Rashard Higgins on third-and-5.

Then the Browns got another takeaway when safety Sheldrick Redwine picked off Ben Roethlisberger‘s pass over the middle on second-and-20. Cornerback M.J. Stewart had already intercepted Roethlisberger earlier in the quarter.

Hunt scored again on an eight-yard run to the end zone, taking the ball in on third-and-3.

Cleveland has now scored more points in the first quarter of a playoff game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger with 28.