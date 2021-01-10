Lamar Jackson runs 48 yards to tie things up in Tennessee

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made a big mistake in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Titans, but he came back with a big play for his team in the second quarter.

On third-and-9 from the Titans’ 48-yard-line, Jackson dropped back to pass and then tucked the ball away to run as pressure closed in on him. He broke free for the first down, crossed the field, and then sprinted up the sideline for a touchdown.

Justin Tucker‘s extra point tied the game at 10 with 2:32 left to play in the first half.

It was the first postseason rushing touchdown of Jackson’s career. He has six carries for 58 yards and is 5-of-8 for 66 yards through the air. One of the incompletions was cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s interception in the first quarter.