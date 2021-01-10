Lamar Jackson: There wasn’t any reason for us to shake hands with Titans

Posted by Charean Williams on January 10, 2021, 5:49 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel.

Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from their Week 11 meeting. The Titans gathered on the Ravens’ midfield logo before Tennessee’s 30-24 overtime win, prompting a heated exchange between the head coaches.

“We didn’t see what went on before the game the last time,” Jackson said, via reporter Sarah Ellison. “[Later we saw.] They were standing on our logo and getting into it with our coach. That was disrespectful, because we treat all our opponents with respect. . . . There wasn’t any reason for us to shake hands.”

The Ravens celebrated Marcus Peters‘ interception with 1:50 left on the Titans’ logo at midfield, drawing a 15-yard taunting.

“I was just following my teammates. I had no idea that was happening,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “I didn’t know it was happening until I got there. But at the end of the day, respect is earned. Respect is earned.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel exchanged a handshake with Ravens coach John Harbaugh after Sunday’s wild-card game. After their regular-season meeting, it appeared Harbaugh waved off a handshake with Vrabel, even though both coaches downplayed it afterward.

Vrabel did not want to address the Ravens’ celebration Sunday.

“Nope. I coach the Titans, not the Ravens,” Vrabel said.

No matter, this rivalry has become one of the best in the NFL.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

48 responses to “Lamar Jackson: There wasn’t any reason for us to shake hands with Titans

  1. No, Lamar. You got the best of the extra curriculars by advancing today. At that point, you shake hands and let bygones be bygones.

  3. “You can judge a man by the quality of his handshake” – boomers with death anxiety.

  5. For those people bashing the ravens these titans in regular season ran out not to practice not to their sideline but all of them went on the ravens logo emblem and were marching on it back and forth stomping on it. Sure it was childish to repay the favour but let’s be honest if the Titans did that to your team logo majority of you would do the exact same thing and stomp on the Titans logo.

  6. Lamar is great. But so was RG3. One shot to the knee and it’s over for the ravens.

  7. He thought the Titans’ acts on the field logo were classless in the prior game, so the answer in this game was to do the same thing and then refuse the traditional post-game handshake? Am I the only one to see the irony here?

  9. I love it. Football gamesmanship is beautiful. People call it classless but this is what real rivalries are built off.

  10. [Vrabel did not want to address the Ravens’ celebration Sunday.

    “Nope. I coach the Titans, not the Ravens,” Vrabel said.]

    Well it was the Titans who came up with the whole logo deal so his input there would actually be relevant.

  11. No matter, this rivalry has become one of the best in the NFL.
    ————————-
    A little history, when the Ravens became the Ravens, not Browns, Tennessee was one of the Ravens biggest rivals! Eddie George and Ray Lewis had many battles! So, when the nfl realigned and Irsay didn’t want to play smash mouth football, the rivalry ended! …and Pitt started!

  12. You stay off a team’s logo when you visit their house.

    Disrespect at your own peril. No reason to shake hands.

  13. Just playing each other twice a year doesn’t necessarily make it a rivalry.
    The whole thing that happened on the logo is what makes it a rivalry. Hopefully this is a “thing” for years to come.

  15. vikefan87 says:

    January 10, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    Eddie George vs Ray Lewis started this rivalry

    Anyone who has seen the Ray/Eddie interview on Rich Eisen has to watch it!

  18. Grow up. You finally played well enough not to loose in the playoffs, act accordingly

  19. For me..you won the game , the ultimate payback, you have a ton of young eyes on you.. to run off the field like that doesn’t look good…I’d rather look them in the eye and shake hands with a smirk!

  20. You should always shake hands with your opponent after the game. The new NFL has no class.

  24. Great rivalries are made by what happens between the whistles, this stuff is just garbage for the media to hype.
    Seriously, stomping on some painted grass is now a measure of “respect”? I know these guys are young, but that’s “I’m still pooping in my diapers” juvenile. Just grow up – on both sides.

  25. mackcarrington says:
    January 10, 2021 at 6:06 pm
    Just playing each other twice a year doesn’t necessarily make it a rivalry.
    The whole thing that happened on the logo is what makes it a rivalry. Hopefully this is a “thing” for years to come.

    ——————————–

    Tennessee doesn’t play Baltimore twice a year. They been in different divisions since 2001.

  28. Grow up! You may have won the game today but you sportsmanship (or lack thereof) makes you a loser

  29. thisismy5thaccount said:

    Lamar is great. But so was RG3. One shot to the knee and it’s over for the ravens.
    —————

    The same could be said for any team in the NFL. The Ravens are not unique.

  31. I see nothing honorable with this. My how times have changed when stuff like this is applauded.

  32. Bummer that the rivalry has to be put on hold, for quite awhile. Ravens’ host Tennessee in 2023. They play AFC South same finisher on the road in 2022, so maybe they meet then. Not scheduled to meet in regular season next year. Unless it happens in the playoffs, they won’t see each other for an NFL lifetime……

  33. Kudos to Lamar for silencing the critics who doubted whether his style can win in the Playoffs

  34. I don’t know why the Ravens are so arrogant. Last year they were celebrating the Super Bowl in the regular season. This year Lamar finally gets his first playoff win and acts like a punk. Lamar: act like you’ve been there before. Play hard in the game, beat a team, and shake their hand after the game and give your respect for their effort. Period. That’s class and maturity.
    On another note, putting up 20 points against the worst defense in the playoffs is a big concern. Great run for that TD, but again, overall your QB performance was weak. Missed receivers, bad pick, and the pass to Dobbins and subsequent sack are the kinds of plays that demonstrate poor awareness and in a tight game those plays will cost you.
    Good luck in Arrowhead against a real offense and defense. 20 points is about half of what you will need to have a chance and you are going to have to throw the ball to win. Ain’t gonna happen.

  35. bradygirl12 says:
    January 10, 2021 at 6:19 pm
    Childish to not shake hands. It’s over…move on and grow up.
    ****************
    When Brady does that (after loss) it’s okay, though?

  36. In the middle of a pandemic the last thing anyone should be doing is shaking hands!!

  37. Here’s to hoping the next team blows out the classless Ravens and embarrass them right out of the playoff… No honor, so then they deserve NO RESPECT!CHEERS!

  38. The Ravens have always been a scum bag organization

    From the owner (remember when he had Ray rices girlfriend lie in the press conference) yes he did.

    And all the scum players Ray Lewis (never found the white suit)
    Suggs ( poured bleach on his girlfriend while she was holding there baby)
    Ray rice.

  40. Regardless of past transgressions, you ALWAYS shake hands. Otherwise you are just a petulant child.

  41. “No matter, this rivalry has become one of the best in the NFL”

    Not quite, but it is a real shame that the NFL split these two teams up when they realigned the divisions back in ’02. This would have been an amazing rivalry for many decades.

  42. CHawk12thMan says:
    January 10, 2021 at 6:39 pm
    bradygirl12 says:
    January 10, 2021 at 6:19 pm
    Childish to not shake hands. It’s over…move on and grow up.
    ****************
    When Brady does that (after loss) it’s okay, though?

    ————–

    The idea is to be different from Brady, and not letting a routine rivalry thing get to you. Why compare it to Brady?!

  43. Without a doubt Lamar Jackson is the best QB in his draft class, MVP, all pro, pro bowler, playoff win and has a chance for a SB MVP in just 3 years.

  45. People must not know the history between these teams even past the recent stuff. The Brian Billick Ravens and the Titans under Jeff Fisher had a strong rivalry with a lot of back and forth going on then too. The speech Billick gave after they upset the Titans in the divisional round the year that they won their first Super Bowl is one of the most disrespectful locker room speeches ever.

  48. U don’t come into the nest disrespect the shield and think your not going to hear about. This reminds me a lot of 2000 team when or the 2008 game when the ravens beat the Titans. Lamar just doing what he’s suppposed to…

    Go browns!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.