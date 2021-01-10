Lamar Jackson: We finally finished

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson helped dig an early 10-0 hole for his team with an interception in the first quarter against the Titans, but the script wound up being different from his first two trips to the postseason.

After the game, Jackson told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he told quarterbacks coach James Urban that “it’s not going to be the same result as last year” after the interception and he proved good to his word. He ran for a 48-yard score in the second quarter, picked up 136 rushing yards overall, and forged a strong connection with Marquise Brown through the air in a 20-13 win.

“We finally finished,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s ability to bring the team back was aided greatly by the defense. They held the Titans to three points in the final three quarters and kept NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry to 40 yards on 18 carries.

“Our defense was tired of hearing the noise,” Jackson said. “They did what they were supposed to do.”

The Ravens answered some questions about their playoff fitness on Saturday. They’ll get another chance to answer some more next weekend.