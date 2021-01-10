Lions request interview with Todd Bowles

Getty Images

The Lions have added another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The interview request was made before Saturday night’s Bucs win and Bowles can speak with the Lions now that it is done.

Bowles is also expected to speak with the Falcons about their head coaching vacancy this week.

Bowles was 24-40 over four seasons as the Jets head coach. He was fired after the 2018 season and has spent the last two years on Bruce Arians’ staff in Tampa. The Bucs were eighth in the league in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed during the 2020 regular season.