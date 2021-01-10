Malcolm Butler picks Lamar Jackson, Titans up 10-0

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants to change the narrative about his postseason performance after playoff losses the last two years, but that bid is off to a rocky start.

The Ravens went three-and-out to open the game and their second drive ended with the fourth postseason interception of Jackson’s three-year career.

Jackson was trying to hit wide receiver Miles Boykin with a deep pass to the right side of the field, but the throw was too far inside and Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler had an easy play on the ball. It’s the first postseason interception for Butler since the final play of Super Bowl XLIX.

The Titans moved into scoring position on a 35-yard pass to tight end Anthony Firkser, but settled for a field goal after failing to move the ball from there. They now lead 10-0 with under two minutes to play in the first quarter.