Marlon Humphrey, Yannick Ngakoue active for Ravens

The Ravens issued seven questionable tags on Friday’s injury report and six of the players that got them are in the lineup against the Titans on Sunday.

That group includes cornerback Marlon Humphrey and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Humphrey was dealing with a shoulder injury this week while Ngakoue has been bothered by a thigh problem. Both players were full participants in practice.

Right tackle D.J. Fluker (knee), center Patrick Mekari (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), and wide receiver Willie Snead (ankle) were the others listed as questionable who are in the lineup. Guard Ben Bredeson was the seventh member of the group, but he was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Running back Mark Ingram, wide receiver James Proche, wide receiver Chris Moore, offensive lineman R.J. Prince, linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington, and punter Johnny Townsend are inactive.

The Titans did not have any players with injury designations for the game. They scratched running back Senorise Perry, running back D’Onta Foreman, defensive back Chris Jackson, defensive back Kareem Orr, and linebacker Derick Roberson on Sunday.