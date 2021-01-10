Matt Campbell appears to be staying put

Getty Images

The Jets reportedly wanted to interview Iowa State coach Matt Campbell; some think the Jets wanted to hire him. Campbell apparently will be staying put.

Campbell tweeted this message on Sunday with no context or apparent reason (other than to make it clear he’s not leaving): “So grateful for the commitment of so many to continue to want to build our program together. Our foundation has been built on Loyalty and Faithfulness and it will continue to be our guiding light. Humbled and Grateful to continue to lead to be different.”

After Jason La Canfora of CBS reported on Saturday that the Jets were expected to interview Campbell. Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com later reported that the interview would not happen.

A league source with knowledge of the dynamics of the Jets organization believes that the Jets had been determined for more than a month to target Campbell as the next coach. If so, the Jets apparently will now have to move on to another candidate.