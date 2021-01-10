Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara are active

Getty Images

The Saints will see the return of their offensive stars to the lineup Sunday afternoon.

Running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas are active, dressed and back in the lineup. Kamara missed the regular-season finale with COVID-19, while Thomas went on injured reserve with an ankle injury after Week 14.

Returner Deonte Harris (neck) also is back from injured reserve.

The Saints’ inactives are cornerback ﻿Ken Crawley, offensive lineman ﻿Derrick Kelly, receiver ﻿Austin Carr, defensive end ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ (neck), defensive lineman ﻿Malcolm Roach, running back ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ and receiver ﻿Juwan Johnson.

The Bears’ inactives are inside linebacker Roquan Smith (elbow), receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion), offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson.