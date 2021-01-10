Michael Thomas scores first touchdown in more than a year

Getty Images

Saints receiver Michael Thomas scored his first touchdown in 385 days.

Thomas, who played only seven games this season because of injuries, caught an 11-yard touchdown from Drew Brees on the Saints’ second possession. It has given New Orleans a 7-0 lead.

Thomas had not scored since Dec. 22, 2019, when he caught a 2-yard touchdown pass against the Titans late in the fourth quarter.

After setting an NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019, Thomas caught only 40 passes for 438 yards this season. He missed the past three games on injured reserve with an ankle injury that hindered him most of the season.

Thomas has three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown so far Sunday.

Brees is 8-of-11 for 60 yards. He now has thrown a touchdown pass in 17 consecutive postseason games, which is every postseason game he has ever played.