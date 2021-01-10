Packers favored by 7 over Rams, Saints favored by 3 over Bucs

Getty Images

The two home teams are favored in the NFC divisional playoffs.

With the divisional matchups officially set as Rams at Packers and Buccaneers at Saints, multiple sports books have installed the Packers as seven-point favorites and the Saints as three-point favorites.

It’s no surprise that the home teams are favored, or that the Packers, who are fresh off a bye week, are the bigger favorites. Some will be surprised that the Saints aren’t favored by more than a field goal over the Bucs, given that the teams met twice in the regular season and the Saints won both games, by a total of 46 points. But those games happened in Week One and Week Nine, and the Bucs played some of their best football late in the season.

This weekend the Rams won 30-20 as three-point underdogs at Seattle, Tampa Bay won 31-23 and failed to cover the 10-point spread over Washington and the Saints won 21-9 and covered an 11-point spread over the Bears.