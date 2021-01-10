Ravens take 17-10 lead on J.K. Dobbins touchdown

Getty Images

The Ravens fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, but they’ve taken over the game since that point.

Baltimore opened the second half with a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with rookie running back J.K. Dobbins running the ball into the end zone. The touchdown put the Ravens up 17-10 and puts the Titans in position to show that they can mount a comeback.

Dobbins got the touchdown, but fullback Patrick Ricard played a bigger role in moving the ball down the field. Ricard caught three passes from Lamar Jackson for 26 yards on the drive and Jackson added 33 rushing yards to keep the team moving toward the end zone.

The Titans had -2 yards of offense in the second quarter and they’ll need to start finding some things that are working to halt the Ravens’ momentum.