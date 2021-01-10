Ravens, Titans tied at 10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Ravens and Titans needed overtime to settle their regular season matchup and things are all knotted up halfway through their playoff matchup in Nashville.

A.J. Brown started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown catch and the Titans jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Ravens drove for a field goal early in the second quarter and Lamar Jackson ran 48 yards for a score that tied things up just before the two minute warning. Both teams would get chances after the Jackson score, but no more points went on the board before the half.

Jackson’s run helped balance out a first quarter interception that led to a Titans field goal. He ran for 57 yards overall and went 7-of-11 for 79 yards through the air.

Brown made three catches for 52 yards on Tennessee’s scoring drive, but hasn’t had another catch and the Titans have only picked up 49 yards on their other possessions. Derrick Henry has just 18 yards on 10 carries and getting him on track will be key to their chances of a second-straight playoff win over the Ravens.