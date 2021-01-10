Report: Cowboys interview Jason Simmons for defensive coordinator job

Getty Images

The Cowboys interviewed Panthers assistant coach Jason Simmons on Sunday for their vacant defensive coordinator position, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Simmons, 44, is Carolina’s defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

Simmons was with Cowboys head coach hMike McCarthy in Green Bay. Simmons worked for the Packers from 2011-19, getting his start there as an administrative assistant before working his way up to assistant special teams coach and then secondary coach.

He joined the Panthers before the 2020 season.

The Cowboys also are expected to talk to Joe Whitt Jr., the Falcons’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator, on Sunday.

Dallas fired Mike Nolan on Friday.

The Cowboys allowed a franchise-worst 473 points, topping the 436 the 2010 team allowed. The 2,541 rushing yards allowed was just under the team record 2,636 the 2000 team allowed.