Report: Deshaun Watson would consider trade to Dolphins

Reports about quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s unhappiness with the Texans came across the radar this week and it has led to speculation about whether Watson will push for a trade away from Houston.

That speculation is unlikely to end after a report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN on Sunday. Mortensen echoed other reports that Watson is upset that the team did not interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy.

Watson’s displeasure with the organization hasn’t led to a trade request at this point, but Mortensen reports that he could “play hardball” about one if he desires. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and Mortensen reports that he would consider a trade sending him to the Dolphins.

That trade would likely include Tua Tagovailoa going to Houston along with other compensation. That compensation could include the first- or second-round pick that the Texans sent to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, although all remains nothing more than innuendo until Watson makes it known what he wants and how the Texans respond.