Report: Deshaun Watson would consider trade to Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2021, 12:16 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Reports about quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s unhappiness with the Texans came across the radar this week and it has led to speculation about whether Watson will push for a trade away from Houston.

That speculation is unlikely to end after a report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN on Sunday. Mortensen echoed other reports that Watson is upset that the team did not interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy.

Watson’s displeasure with the organization hasn’t led to a trade request at this point, but Mortensen reports that he could “play hardball” about one if he desires. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and Mortensen reports that he would consider a trade sending him to the Dolphins.

That trade would likely include Tua Tagovailoa going to Houston along with other compensation. That compensation could include the first- or second-round pick that the Texans sent to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, although all remains nothing more than innuendo until Watson makes it known what he wants and how the Texans respond.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Report: Deshaun Watson would consider trade to Dolphins

  3. The reports early in the week said he was not happy with the GM choice because he came from new england. He felt that they were doing down the same road they had with Bill o’brien. But it’s okay to go to Miami who is coached by wait for it a New England person

  5. They can’t trade him because of the dead money and how big of a cap hit they’d take. It’s not an option.

  7. Come to the Saints to help build a Super Team! Why waste time is sorry Miami, haven’t you wasted enough time?

  8. If Houston trades Watson for Tua they are the dumbest franchise in the history of sports franchises. Tua melted away in big games for the Dolphins and he also looks to lack toughness. You don’t let another man take your job son without showing displeasure and he seemed to like it. Something not right there with Tua. But anyway Watson is 10x better and Houston needs to fix this relationship and fast.

  10. It would take Tua, two first rounders & a second rounder plus Watson reworking his deal with the Texans.

  12. I am from Chicago. Watson would not want a trade here. And I doubt it would be great for the Bears. Last great QB in Chicago was from the 40s.

  13. Yeah I don’t see Miami trading away Tua, unless internally they feel like they chose the wrong QB in the draft and regret not getting Herbert.

  16. If I was Miami, and he made it known that he would waive his “no-trade” clause to go to Miami, I would reach out to Houston to see what would it take to make it happen. I’m not giving up too much to make it happen…. I’ll give them one of our 1st round picks (not #3) and a maybe a 2nd or 3rd round pick, but that is it… Of course it would include Tua. I like Tua, but I like DeShaun more.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.