Report: Doug Pederson’s job in jeopardy

Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s job may not be safe.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Pederson’s status as Eagles head coach is not firm, as he and owner Jeffrey Lurie will be meeting soon and Pederson needs to convince Lurie that he has a vision for the future of the franchise.

The obvious, major issue in Philadelphia is quarterback Carson Wentz‘s disastrous season, but Mortensen reports that Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Wentz.

Pederson won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017 and got to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019. But the Eagles fell to 4-11-1 in 2020, and Pederson was harshly criticized all year, culminating in an ugly Week 17 loss in which Pederson was widely criticized for benching Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld. That loss raised questions about whether Pederson has lost the Eagles’ locker room, and Lurie may need Pederson to convince him that he can get the team turned around — or else Lurie will find someone else to do it.