Report: Doug Pederson’s job in jeopardy

Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s job may not be safe.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Pederson’s status as Eagles head coach is not firm, as he and owner Jeffrey Lurie will be meeting soon and Pederson needs to convince Lurie that he has a vision for the future of the franchise.

The obvious, major issue in Philadelphia is quarterback Carson Wentz‘s disastrous season, but Mortensen reports that Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Wentz.

Pederson won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017 and got to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019. But the Eagles fell to 4-11-1 in 2020, and Pederson was harshly criticized all year, culminating in an ugly Week 17 loss in which Pederson was widely criticized for benching Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld. That loss raised questions about whether Pederson has lost the Eagles’ locker room, and Lurie may need Pederson to convince him that he can get the team turned around — or else Lurie will find someone else to do it.

  1. You play to win or you don’t play. Any head coach who clearly tanks a game like Pederson did should be fired immediately.

  5. Roseman is the one who really needs to go. I think they could do better than Pederson, but Roseman has made so many horrible decisions since 2017 that I’m not sure any coach can contend for possibly a couple years.

  6. Regardless of the end of season controversy, a head coach who is brought in to develop a Franchise Quarterback working for a team that definitely does NOT have a Franchise quarterback, that falls on the head coach. Pederson has failed to build a winning culture, and leadership has to take responsibility for that.

  9. Pederson was a one trick pony. Once defensive coordinators figured out the RPO, he was finished. If they keep him one more year, it’s just delaying the inevitable. If I were an Eagles fan I’d be screaming at the top of my lungs to fire him.

  11. I doubt this has anything to do with the tanking. This feels like Pederson being asked by Lurie and Roseman to shake up the offensive coaching staff and/or give up playcalling and Pederson is balking. The problems of course go deeper than that, and the steady decline of the Eagles is more apparent when you look at their record outside the NFC East over the past 3 years. This is an aging, and not particularly well-talented team, but there is no indication Roseman will be held accountable.

  13. Pederson and Wentz need to move on. This is heading in the direction of Shanahan/RG III part 2.

  14. Mort should retire. I’m pretty sure Lurie knows what he’s going to do now. I’m also pretty sure it was Lurie/Howie benching Hurts.

  15. The iggle higher ups are smelling themselves off of one Super Bowl victory and are not thinking clearly,it happens !

  20. I never have seen so much consternation over a team tanking for a better draft pick. For what? So the Giants can make the playoffs? Oh wow, times have changed.

  22. Pederson was so highly regarded a few years ago and now he should be fired. Coaching is a funny business.

  23. Let’s have a little history lesson on tanking in the NFL–

    2004–The Giants–yes the organization crying about missing the playoffs– sit at 5-4 behind Kurt Warner.. They then BENCH Warner and put in rookie Eli Manning with predictable results–they lose 6 games in a row, he has a 49% completion pctg and 8 INTs and they finish last to get a better draft pick the next year.

    2014–The Bucs are in contention for either the number 1 or 2 pick in the draft to pick Jameis Winston or Mariota. They lead the Saints in the 3rd quarter before PULLING ALL OF THEIR STARTERS and losing the game that vaults them to the top of the draft where they take Winston.

    2020–The Browns are in contention with the Dolphins for a w/c berth. The Steelers sit Roethlisberger and a few of their stars and Cleveland wins the game–vaulting them and not Miami into the playoffs.

    Whether you want to call it tanking or “resting your regulars” before the playoffs ALL teams do it. Why was there such an outcry this season–because AGAIN, the city with the LARGEST tv audience WOULDN’T be in the playoffs.

    If the Giants wanted in maybe they shouldn’t have blown a double digit lead in Philly in October or lost 3 out of 4 in December.

