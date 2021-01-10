Russell Wilson: Offense kind of flatlined

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2021, 8:26 AM EST
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had a couple of early sacks of Russell Wilson on Saturday and he got another hit on the Seahawks quarterback to disrupt a deep shot to DK Metcalf in the third quarter.

Donald injured his ribs on that play and left the game with the Rams up 20-13. The loss of PFT’s defensive player of the year seemed to offer a chance for the Seattle offense to get on track, but it didn’t happen.

The Seahawks punted a play after Donald’s injury and the next three times they had the ball as well. D.J. Reed fumbled on a punt return and the Rams were up 30-13 before a late touchdown by Metcalf made the final score look a little better.

“We needed to get going there,” Wilson said of Donald’s injury, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “The game kind of felt stale for us in a way — we kind of flatlined. We needed to get going and make that happen. And the next thing you know, we didn’t.”

A stagnant offensive performance for the Seahawks didn’t come out of left field. It was a regular occurrence over the final two months of the season and a solution is something the team will have plenty of time to ponder after Saturday’s loss.

8 responses to “Russell Wilson: Offense kind of flatlined

  2. The Rams already had Aaron Donald, perhaps the best defensive player in the league. But they added Jalen Ramsey, a top defensive player, and Leonard Floyd. When an already good defense adds 2 more elite players, they become a dominant defense. That’s what Russell Wilson had to deal with.

  5. The Rams are a tough, very well coached team. Credit goes to them for another great performance against the Seahawks. I believe the Seahawks need to examine the current team in it’s entirety, personnel & operations in terms what is needed to beat the other NFC West teams, specifically the Rams. It’s not a makeover, but a tweak or two that’s needed.

    Congratulations Rams. Best of luck going forward. See you guys next season.

  6. wilson is a good qb- top 10 for sure, but too many times hes been over rated due to getting lucky with 50/50 deep balls his receivers bail him out on. improved o-line play and taking what the defense gives him are whats needed for him to get back to the pedestal the media puts him on

  7. This is the answer of a guy who didn’t expect to go very far in the playoffs and is okay with going home after the season. The fire they had at the start of the year has piddled out. What a disappointing game from the Hawks. Is LA really that much better that they can lose Donald, start a backup and still beat Wilson? I didn’t think so but last night says I’m wrong.

