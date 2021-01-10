Saints beat Bears 21-9 to advance to divisional round, third meeting with Bucs

Posted by Charean Williams on January 10, 2021, 7:57 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints
Even as the Saints toiled in the first half, it never appeared the Bears had a chance. Maybe if Javon Wims hadn’t dropped a perfectly thrown pass for a touchdown in the first half the momentum would have shifted and the Bears would have found some confidence.

He didn’t, and they didn’t.

The Saints finally put away the Bears in the second half, scoring two touchdowns (and nearly a third) in the final 19 minutes against a worn-down Chicago defense.

New Orleans won 21-9 to advance to the divisional round, where the Saints will face their divisional rival for a third time this season. The Saints beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 34-23 in Week 1 and 38-3 in Week 9.

The Saints thought they added the exclamation point on the victory when Drew Brees leaped over the pile with 2:22 left on fourth-and-goal from the 1. He yelled to the camera, “We were getting in!” four times as he left the field.

He did not get in.

Replay overturned the touchdown as Brees did not break the plane of the goal line.

Almost everything else went the Saints’ way on Sunday aside from a missed Wil Lutz field goal.

Brees went 28-of-39 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Alvin Kamara ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in his return from COVID-19; Michael Thomas caught five passes for 73 yards and his first touchdown in more than a year in returning from an ankle injury; and Deonte Harris caught seven passes for 83 yards in his return from a neck injury.

The Bears gained only 115 yards on their first nine drives, going three-and-out five times. They went 99 yards in 11 plays on their final drive, with Jimmy Graham scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass on the final play.

Graham ran directly into the locker room after his one-handed catch as time expired.

The Bears finished with 49 plays for 239 yards. They were 1-for-10 on third down.

In what may be his final game for the Bears, Mitchell Trubisky completed 19 of 29 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

27 responses to “Saints beat Bears 21-9 to advance to divisional round, third meeting with Bucs

  2. Well, at least the Bears didn’t get completely emasculated the way the Vikings did on Christmas day.

  3. And with that Trubisky’s inglorious career comes to a fitting end. Bears remain a non factor going into 4 decades.

  4. That Mack trade really paid off for the Bears, the Raiders still hosed them, $23 mil a year, lol

  8. Doubled your yardage on one drive with 30sec left. Please Bears clean house. Offer Mitchell a low 2yr deal if he walks oh well.

    Romo awkwardly talking about tips was the highlight of this one.

  10. I made the mistake of thinking the first half was a defensive battle. Turns out, the Bears offense was actually THAT bad.

    Congrats to the Saints this week. Better hope the Bucs D didn’t learn anything from those losses earlier this year.

  11. If the Bears had any kind of offense this would have been a one score game. Their defense is scary good.

  14. Perhaps the only thing worse than the Bears (who runs a fullback in a playoff game…..or ever?) was the officiating. They should be fined or fired.

  15. Nagy laid down before halftime by calling three dives and a punt. Trubisky almost refused to throw past the line of scrimmage. That was a disgraceful outing by the Bears. Ownership needs to clean house after that, from the GM down to the waterboy.

  16. That Mack trade really paid off for the Bears, the Raiders still hosed them, $23 mil a year, lol

     __________________________________<
    And the Raiders still have the worst defense in the NFL despite their haul of picks from the Bears. Who went to the playoffs?

  19. mlhigh77 says:
    January 10, 2021 at 8:16 pm
    That Mack trade really paid off for the Bears, the Raiders still hosed them, $23 mil a year, lol

    __________________________________<
    And the Raiders still have the worst defense in the NFL despite their haul of picks from the Bears. Who went to the playoffs

    And they still swept your Donkeys, What’s that say about Denver?

  20. Bonesaw Jackson says:
    That Mack trade really paid off for the Bears, the Raiders still hosed them, $23 mil a year, lol
    ==

    Mack has done little for the Bears.
    But the Raiders have been a below-average team and have played in exactly one playoff game — which they lost — since the trade. Some of the picks they got in return have done little to nothing, and any that have panned out haven’t helped them avoid long, season-ending losing streaks, let alone make the playoffs. In 2020 they couldn’t even qualify for an expanded field.
    Until either team actually does something, NOBDOY won that trade.

  21. Bears defense played well, alot of tacky calls and still held them to 21 in a playoff game on road. Yes that dropped td was awful but even if they scored they wouldve only had 10 points! Trubisky was horrible and continued padd stats with that last drive. I think the worst part about it all is I would still welcome him in Foxboro next year. Lol

  22. I’ve watched more games of Trubisky than I care to admit and I still don’t see what Ryan Pace saw in him. There’s not a single thing Mitch does really well and there are a lot of things he just plain sucks at. Good QBs and HCs make each other better but it’s like Nagy and Trubisky make each other worse so they both need to go along with Pave who’s responsible for both of ’em.

  23. And they still swept your Donkeys, What’s that say about Denver?

    ___________________________________
    Try to focus. Denver wasn’t involved in the Mack trade.

  24. Mitch is horrible to watch. I never seen a QB so scared to air it out. The check downs constantly was just ugly.

  25. Man that was an ugly display by BOTH teams! Bear stink and shouldn’t have been there. Saints are one and done next week against TB

  27. The Chicago Bears are the worst playoff team ever. Might as well have been a bye week for the Saints.

