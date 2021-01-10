Saints continue courtship with Blair Walsh

Getty Images

The Saints have been flirting lately with a guy who knows a thing or two about kicking in the postseason. More accurately, about missing kicks in the postseason.

After giving both Blair Walsh and Chandler Catanzaro tryouts on January 1, the Saints had a Saturday visit with Walsh. Likewise, long snapper John Denney had a January 1 tryout with the Saints — and he visited with the Saints on Saturday.

The Saints have one kicker on the active roster and one long snapper. They have no other kicker or long snapper on the practice squad.

They’re apparently keeping Walsh and Denney close in the event they get stung at either position with COVID-19. If kicker Wil Lutz or long snapper Zach Wood land on the COVID-19 reserve list, Walsh or Denney respectively would presumably be signed.

Walsh, an All-Pro kicker as a rookie in 2012 with the Vikings, shanked a playoff-winning chip shot against the Seahawks five years ago — and he never fully recovered from it. He last kicked in an NFL regular-season game in 2017.