Saints hold Bears to 103 yards in first half, lead 7-3 at halftime

Javon Wims dropped a perfectly thrown pass for a touchdown. Wil Lutz missed a field goal. The Saints lost a fumble that led to a Chicago field goal and later lost a challenge of what they thought was a Bears’ fumble that was ruled an incomplete pass.

The first half of Sunday’s middle game was about what didn’t happen more than about what did.

The Saints lead 7-3 at halftime.

Michael Thomas’ 11-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter has the Saints in the lead. It was Thomas’ first touchdown in more than a year, ending a nine-game drought.

Cairo Santos kicked a 36-yard field goal for the Bears’ only points, which capped a six-play, 6-yard drive. It was set up by Tashaun Gipson‘s forced fumble on Taysom Hill, which John Jenkins recovered for the Bears.

Gibson has three tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The Saints have 174 yards and the Bears 103.

Brees is 14-of-23 for 120 yards and a touchdown. Deonte Harris has five receptions for 68 yards and Thomas four for 35 and the score. Alvin Kamara has eight carries for 39 yards.

Mitchell Trubisky is 7-of-12 for 68 yards, and David Montgomery has 10 carries for 31 yards.

In injury updates, the Bears have ruled out safeties DeAndre Houston-Carson (concussion) and Sherrick McManis (hamstring).