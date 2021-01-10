Steelers airmail snap, Browns take 7-0 lead on first play

Getty Images

If there were a perfect way for the Browns to begin Sunday’s game, this was it.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey sent his first shotgun snap of the game well over quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s head from the Pittsburgh 22. Though Roethlisberger and running back James Conner gave chase, Cleveland safety Karl Joesph recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

It was reminiscent of the first play of Super Bowl XLVIII, when Broncos center Manny Ramirez had an errant snap to quarterback Peyton Manning. But even then, the Seahawks scored only a safety.

Cleveland’s Cody Parkey sent the extra point through the uprights to take an early 7-0 lead.