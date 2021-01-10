Taylor Heinicke believes he proved he belongs in the NFL

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke did not lead the Washington Football Team to a victory in last night’s playoff game, but he played far better than most people expected.

Heinicke has only been with Washington for a month and had been out of the league for more than a year before that, and yet he completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards. Afterward, Heinicke said he thinks he showed he has what it takes.

“I deserve to be in this league a little longer,” Heinicke said, via ESPN. “I’ve been on the other side not playing and it’s not fun, not as fun as this.”

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin agrees with that assessment.

“I’ll take No. 4 on my team any day of the week, twice on Sunday,” McLaurin said. “I hope we’re teammates in the future. That dude plays with no fear. He’s going to give his players a chance to make plays. He extends plays, he runs, he takes hits. He does everything you ask a quarterback to do in this league. He gave us a chance.”

Heinicke becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and he’ll have offers. He got a chance on a big stage and showed what he can do.