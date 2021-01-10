Taylor Heinicke believes he proved he belongs in the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 10, 2021, 6:12 AM EST
NFL: JAN 09 NFC Wild Card - Buccaneers at Washington Football Team
Taylor Heinicke did not lead the Washington Football Team to a victory in last night’s playoff game, but he played far better than most people expected.

Heinicke has only been with Washington for a month and had been out of the league for more than a year before that, and yet he completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards. Afterward, Heinicke said he thinks he showed he has what it takes.

I deserve to be in this league a little longer,” Heinicke said, via ESPN. “I’ve been on the other side not playing and it’s not fun, not as fun as this.”

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin agrees with that assessment.

“I’ll take No. 4 on my team any day of the week, twice on Sunday,” McLaurin said. “I hope we’re teammates in the future. That dude plays with no fear. He’s going to give his players a chance to make plays. He extends plays, he runs, he takes hits. He does everything you ask a quarterback to do in this league. He gave us a chance.”

Heinicke becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and he’ll have offers. He got a chance on a big stage and showed what he can do.

21 responses to “Taylor Heinicke believes he proved he belongs in the NFL

  1. He proved it without a shaddow of a doubt! It pains me to know that he was sitting at home while my Washington Team was paying Dwayne Haskins millions to put up a 5% effort every day and get unmasked lap dances!

  2. Anything but a Washington fan, but it was fun watching him play last night; he really did seem to play without fear. I wish him the best going forward.

  5. He ain’t no brett farve but that kid played with desire and guts! He definitely made a statement, with that being said you all know! one game does nothing in this league but he does definitely deserve a good look. He can play.

  6. My dad has been a Vikings fan since they came in the league. He watched Heinicke play and was very impressed like me. He didn’t remember him on the Vikings roster but he said it made sense they threw this kid away without giving him a chance and wasted all the money on Cousins.

  9. I’m a Cowboys fan, very much impressed with his performance. Far better than the failed experiment Dallas saw with DiNucci. Apologies if I butchered the name as badly as he played in his 1 appearance.

  10. Amazing gutsy performance, especially given the circumstance. WFT should sign him now. Congrats Taylor!

  11. What a great story. no one knows where he will take his career, but now some team will give him a real chance.

  12. WFT should sign this man to a contract. He is worthy to compete for a starting QB spot.

  14. Good for you, kid. Rivera believes in guys that listen and give their all. You’re gonna get another chance in this league based on that alone. Take notes, Dwayne….

  16. It was great to see an unsung player play well; dude has heart. Team wanted to play for him.

  17. great job man.

    That guy played himself into a job.

    The other think that tampa D looked pretty bad

  19. I saw this potential in him when he was with the Vikings. I remember him rallying the them to win a preseason game in similar fashion…. Diving for the pylon and winning in the final seconds. I had hoped them they would keep. Him as a backup but they didn’t.

  20. His only fault is that he gets injured in every NFL game he’s in. Vikings during practice, Texans, Carolina, and now Washington.

