Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin active, Josh Dobbs inactive

The Browns had several questionable players for Sunday’s game after only one practice this week, but most of their offensive line will be available for the team’s first playoff game in nearly two decades.

Right guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Jack Conklin are both active and expected to start. Conklin did not practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has also cleared concussion protocol and is active.

However, two of Cleveland’s key starters are out on the reserve/COVID-19 list: cornerback Denzel Ward and left guard Joel Bitonio. The Browns announced Robert Jackson will start at cornerback with Michael Dunn starting at left guard.

Of course, Cleveland is also down its head coach. Kevin Stefanski will watch the game from home after a positive COVID-19 test. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting HC on Sunday.

Though Ben Roethlisberger teased this week that Pittsburgh could utilize Josh Dobbs for certain packages, Dobbs is instead inactive. The Steelers brought guard Matt Feiler and linebacker Robert Spillane off injured reserve on Saturday and both are active.

Pittsburgh’s remaining inactive players are safety Antoine Brooks, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Jayrone Elliott, guard Danny Isidora, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

Cleveland’s inactives are wide receiver Marvin Hall, cornerback Brian Allen, safety Jovante Moffatt, safety Tedric Thompson, offensive tackle Alex Taylor, and wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley. Cornerback Kevin Johnson and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge are also out on the COVID-19 list.