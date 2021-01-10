X-rays on Aaron Donald’s ribs negative, Rams hopeful for next week

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald missed most of the second half of Sunday’s 30-20 win over the Seahawks after injuring his ribs and a Sunday update on his condition is a positive one.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that X-rays on Donald’s ribs were negative. He is set for an MRI on Sunday to further diagnose the injury.

Garafolo adds that the Rams are hopeful about having Donald for the divisional round. They will play the Packers if the Saints win on Sunday and they’ll visit the Buccaneers if the Bears pull off an upset.

Donald had two sacks before leaving the game and got hurt while hitting Russell Wilson as he tried to deliver a deep ball to an open DK Metcalf.