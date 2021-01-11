After Ravens shut him down, Derrick Henry says, “This game will humble you”

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry followed up a 2,000-yard regular season with one of the worst games of his career in the playoffs.

Henry had 18 carries for 40 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. Stunningly, he didn’t gain a single first down on any of his 18 carries. (The Titans finished with one rushing first down, on a Ryan Tannehill quarterback sneak.) Henry acknowledged afterward that it was a rough game.

“This game will humble you,” Henry said, via the Nashville Tennessean. “It will show you that you need to keep working.”

Henry said he’ll be motivated this offseason by his performance on Sunday.

“This is definitely going to sting,” Henry said. “This will probably be on my mind for the rest of this year.”

The performance stung for the Titans, who discovered that old football beliefs about relying on the running game in the playoffs sometimes result in a humbling loss.