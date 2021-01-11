Alex Cappa fractured his ankle Saturday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have right guard Alex Cappa in the lineup as they continue their playoff run against the Saints in the divisional round.

Cappa left Saturday night’s win over the Washington Football Team with an ankle injury and head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that tests showed a fracture. He will not play this Sunday as a result. Cappa had only missed three snaps all season before Saturday.

Ted Larsen took over when Cappa got hurt, but Arians said Monday that Aaron Stinnie will get the start in Cappa’s place. Stinnie appeared in six games this season and has never started an NFL game.

Arians did not have any definitive update on running back Ronald Jones. Jones did not play Saturday because of a quad injury that affected him during warmups and Arians said the team will wait to see what happens this week.