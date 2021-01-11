Allen Robinson: Everything on table, but we had 365 days to work out extension

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson was frustrated by the lack of a contract extension at the start of the 2020 season and there wasn’t any movement over the last few months.

That leaves Robinson on track for free agency in March and his thoughts on what’s to come in the next few months was a subject of his video conference with reporters on Monday. Robinson’s social media accounts have suggested the player is thinking about moving on from Chicago, but he said on Monday that “everything’s pretty much on the table” right now and that he has “great fondness” for the organization.

Robinson did add a reminder that the team has had plenty of time to work things out.

“I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days,” Robinson said.

Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns this season and he has 255 catches for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons in Chicago. That production should make him a very popular target in free agency if he does hit the open market.