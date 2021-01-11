Andy Reid: Glad things are going well for Kareem Hunt

Getty Images

The Browns’ win over the Steelers on Sunday night set up a reunion for running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt will be on the opposite side of the field from the Chiefs for the first time since they released him during the 2018 season. Hunt was released after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He signed with the Browns before last season and served an eight-game suspension.

Hunt ran for two touchdowns in the win over Pittsburgh and scored 11 touchdowns in the regular season for the Browns. He signed a two-year extension with the team last September and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that he’s happy that Hunt has gotten back on track.

“I like Kareem,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I’m glad things are going well for him. He knows a lot of the guys who were on [the Chiefs] last year and probably felt bad about not being a part of all that. Most of all I’m happy for him that things are going in the right direction for him.”

Hunt said in a video on Instagram Live that the matchup is a “personal” one for him and the Chiefs’ ability to slow Hunt and Nick Chubb should have a lot to do with the outcome next Sunday.