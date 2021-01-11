Arthur Smith completes interviews with Jets, Falcons

Getty Images

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has completed two of his three interviews for today.

The Falcons and Jets both announced they have finished their interviews with Smith, who talked to the Jaguars on Sunday night. Smith also is expected to talk with the Chargers later today and the Lions on Tuesday.

The Falcons also have completed virtual interviews with Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets have completed interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. They have requested permission to speak to Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn.