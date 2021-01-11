Arthur Smith interviewed with Jaguars Sunday night, has three interviews Monday

Getty Images

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith had a busy Sunday.

Smith’s team lost to the Ravens 20-13 at home to kick off a Wild Card tripleheader and he then pivoted to his first head coaching interview. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Smith interviewed with the Jaguars on Sunday night.

There’s been a lot of talk about Urban Meyer taking the job in Jacksonville, but Smith isn’t lacking for other suitors. Schefter reports that the Jets, Falcons, and Chargers are all set to interview Smith on Monday and that a conversation with the Lions is on tap for Tuesday.

Sunday’s loss ended Smith’s second season as the Titans offensive coordinator. It was a bad day for the offense, but Smith has drawn compliments for his overall body of work in Nashville.