B.J. Goodson dealing with AC joint sprain, bruised ribs

Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson returned from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play against the Steelers on Sunday night, but his availability for their divisional round game in Kansas City will be something to watch this week.

Goodson left the victory for a time after hurting his shoulder and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he suffered an AC joint sprain. Pelissero added that Goodson also bruised his ribs during the 48-37 victory.

He was able to return after getting hurt and led the Browns with 10 tackles on Sunday night.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier on Monday that right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), guard Michael Dunn (calf), and cornerback Robert Jackson (hamstring) are all day-to-day.