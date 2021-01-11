One Browns offensive lineman had never met Baker Mayfield before Sunday

Getty Images

How much upheaval has there been on the Browns’ offensive line? So much that Baker Mayfield had never even met one of the linemen blocking for him on Sunday night.

Mayfield revealed after the game that he had never met guard Blake Hance, who was signed last week off the Jets’ practice squad, didn’t get to practice with the Browns because of COVID-19 restrictions, and then was on the field as the Browns beat the Steelers.

“We had Michael Dunn step in at left guard for Joel Bitonio, and then Michael got hurt, and then a guy named Blake that I introduced myself to literally in the locker room before the game stepped up in the fourth quarter,” Mayfield told Michele Tafoya after the game.

The Browns went through a rough week because of the COVID-19 outbreak within their facility, but they came out of it looking far more ready to play than the well-rested Steelers. Even the guy who just showed up was ready.