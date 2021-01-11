Ben Roethlisberger joins a very small club

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the unofficial president of a fairly exclusive club. Eighteen men have thrown for 500 or more yards in a regular-season game, and Roethlisberger had done it three times in the regular season, more than any other.

On Sunday night, Roethlisberger joined a much more exclusive club. Only one other person — Tom Brady — had thrown for 500 yards in a postseason game. Roethlisberger last night threw for 501.

It was an ugly 501 yards, marred by four interceptions. Like Brady, Roethsliberger’s 500-yard postseason performance came in a losing effort. (Brady’s happened in Super Bowl LII.)

Combining regular season and postseason, there have now been 25 500-yard passing games. Roethlisberger has four of them.

The individual accomplishment becomes a footnote to a bitter defeat at the hands of a team that hadn’t won in Pittsburgh since 2003. But it underscores the reality that Roethlisberger has performed at a very high level or years, and that he can still get it done. If the Steelers decide to move on, Roethlisberger would become an intriguing addition to the list of quarterback options for 2021.