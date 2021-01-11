Ben Roethlisberger joins a very small club

Posted by Mike Florio on January 11, 2021, 10:04 AM EST
Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the unofficial president of a fairly exclusive club. Eighteen men have thrown for 500 or more yards in a regular-season game, and Roethlisberger had done it three times in the regular season, more than any other.

On Sunday night, Roethlisberger joined a much more exclusive club. Only one other person — Tom Brady — had thrown for 500 yards in a postseason game. Roethlisberger last night threw for 501.

It was an ugly 501 yards, marred by four interceptions. Like Brady, Roethsliberger’s 500-yard postseason performance came in a losing effort. (Brady’s happened in Super Bowl LII.)

Combining regular season and postseason, there have now been 25 500-yard passing games. Roethlisberger has four of them.

The individual accomplishment becomes a footnote to a bitter defeat at the hands of a team that hadn’t won in Pittsburgh since 2003. But it underscores the reality that Roethlisberger has performed at a very high level or years, and that he can still get it done. If the Steelers decide to move on, Roethlisberger would become an intriguing addition to the list of quarterback options for 2021.

5 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger joins a very small club

  1. And yet they still were blown out by a team that was missing its head coach. Also, the Browns offense ran roughshod over the Steelers defense even though their offensive line was a mess with several players out because of Covid-19 and that group had never played together. If that’s not bad enough, they hadn’t practiced all week.

    In other words, you don’t need a coach and you don’t need to practice and you can just get offensive linemen off the street and still humiliate the Steelers in a playoff game. The Steelers looked like the Bad News Bears out there last night. Great job of getting your team prepared coach Tomlin. Another late-season collapse by the Steelers. That’s becoming an annual occurrence.

  2. He also set the record for completions. It was impressive but those 5 turnovers were horrible. The yards look great.

  4. I figured the small club he joined was “opposing QBs that lost to the Browns in the playoffs”. My bad.

