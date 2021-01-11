Ben Roethlisberger’s future remains to be determined

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s red eyes and wet cheeks said plenty about his future. His decision to linger on the bench long after the game ended said plenty about his future. When he met with the media via video conference after Sunday night’s playoff loss to the Browns, Roethlisberger didn’t say much about his future.

“Well it’s gonna start between me and God,” Roethlisberger said regarding the looming decision on whether to continue to play. “A lot of praying. And then, you know, a lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions. And, you know, I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back, if that’s the way we go. There’ll be a lot of discussions, but now’s not the time for that.”

The reference to having a year left on his contract, and to the Steelers wanting him back, likely wasn’t an accident. Roethlisberger has received $12.5 million that he hasn’t yet earned; if he retires, the Steelers have the right to ask for all of it back. If they cut him, he owes nothing.

“I hope the Steelers want me back,” he said. His cap number of $41.25 million becomes official on March 17, at a time when the total team spending limit may be as low as $175 million. If they want him back, they need to him sign an extension that kicks the cap can to a future year.

What if he says, “I’m just going to play out my contract”? The Steelers may have to release him in order to reduce his cap charge by $19 million. And then he’d become a free agent, able to sign with a new team if he wants.

It’s impossible to envision Roethlisberger in any other uniform. Just like it was impossible to envision Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Brett Favre or Philip Rivers in any other uniform. Maybe Ben will decide that he wants to keep playing, but that he wants a fresh start.

These are the options: (1) retire; (2) play; (3) force a release in order to avoid owing $12.5 million and retire; or (4) force a release and sign with another team.

It’s a story that will hover over the team and the league for the next two months. And if the Steelers end up moving on, they’d better have a solid fallback plan at the position or they could be left in the AFC North’s dust, given that the division features star quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Joe Burrow.

  5. He wants assurances that the Steelers won’t go after his bonus. If he gets that then he retires. Otherwise he shows up for camp and forces their hand.

  6. He sure sat on the bench by himself for a long time after the game ended. Almost like a man who was taking it all in because it was going to be the last time. Ain’t sayin…just sayin….

  7. It was a great run and a great career but it’s over. The man that will replace him always reminded me of Big Ben. Carson Wentz will be the next great Steelers quarterback. With those receivers Wentz will be lethal! Don’t be surprised if the Steelers go 14 – 2 and win the big game next season!

  8. He needs to think about his long term health. While he still has an arm, his mobility is like that of a 75+ year old man. He doesn’t have anything to prove and needs to enjoy life without another major injury. Steelers could also use a fresh start.

  9. He will most likely want to keep playing as most players do, but I don’t think he has much left in the tank. He looks like he hurts everywhere. He’s slower at 37 than Brady is at 42. And even though he owns my Bengals I’ll miss watching him play.

  11. This team has a lot of issues, the least of which are BB7. Let’s talk about coaching; who is in Mike Tomlin’s “coaching tree” ? And don’t say Mike Munchak or Bruce Arians.
    This guy has never developed an assistant coach in his career. No other team is beating down the door to hire Randy Fichner or Keith Butler. The game plans are crap, in-game adjustments are non-existent, clock management is an after-thought, and Pittsburgh owns the worst penalty challenge record in history. Tomlin is extremely overrated.

  12. I don’t know why people would be happy about Roethlisberger possibly leaving the game. Any time a legend leaves the NFL is it is a little disappointing.

    I think he needs to take his time to make that decision. What I think we’ve seen is that the Steelers will never win a Super Bowl with him again.

    But does he want to go out with a more competitive game than he had here? This team was 12-4 and there were losses that were downright embarrassing.

    Had COVID not been an issue maybe this is a 13-3, 14-2 team.

    Part of me is kind of curious about what he’d do in a different uniform. For all the people acting like it can’t happen, who expected to see Manning in a Broncos jersey or Brady playing for Tampa Bay?

    A team like the Raiders would be very interesting.

  13. I get that it’s hard to admit when you are done with something.

    But man, you have multiple rings and more money than you can spend and have had a long career.

    You also have had multiple surgeries , are pushing 40,and just got ripped up.

    I know the steelers are coming off 12 wins – but the division also has 2 teams in the browns and ravens that look to be a force for a long time to come.

    It comes to an end for everyone. This is his.

  14. Just like the Steelers did with Troy the will force him into retirement. They can save 19 million on the cap plus Pouncey will retire with him that’s another 8 million in savings .which is enough to bring Juju and Bud. Cut Haden and Williams bring back Sutton and Hilton. Have tons of cap space for the 22 season so if you don’t draft a QB let Rudolph and Winston type compete for the job next season

  15. Funny how nobody mention Big Ben not diving on the ball on this high snap fumble to open the game, à la Cam Newton…

  17. Thank goodness we have a deadline of March 17th so this drama doesn’t play out all offseason. For a long time it was always a Ravens/Steelers rivalry in the AFCN with Patriots added in for the greater AFC. Funny how things change over time.

