Bills favored by 3 over Ravens, Chiefs favored by 10 over Browns

Getty Images

The two home teams are favored in the AFC divisional playoffs.

With the divisional matchups officially set as Ravens at Bills and Browns at Chiefs, multiple sports books have installed the Bills as three-point favorites and the Chiefs as 10-point favorites.

It’s no surprise that the home teams are favored, or that the Chiefs, who are fresh off a bye week, are the bigger favorites. Neither Ravens-Bills nor Browns-Chiefs is a rematch of a regular-season game, so we don’t know a lot about how these teams match up against each other, but their regular-season performances are consistent with the Bills being slight favorites and the Chiefs being big favorites.

This weekend the Browns won 48-37 as 6-point underdogs at Pittsburgh, Buffalo won 27-24 and failed to cover the 7-point spread over Indianapolis, and the Ravens won 20-13 and covered a 3-point spread over the Titans.