Bills will have 6,700 fans for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

The Bills will have fans on hand again this weekend.

The team welcomed fans for a home game for the first time this season for their Wild Card round win over the Colts and the team announced that they will have 6,700 fans on hand again for their game against the Ravens. As was the case for the Colts game, fans will have to test negative for COVID-19 in order to enter the stadium.

“We felt the energy from our fans last Saturday at the stadium and we know our coaches and players appreciated the support on the field,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. “We have worked with the Governor, his team and BioReference to ensure we will host fans again on Saturday night. They have all been great partners in this process. We want to thank our fans for following the safety guidelines, and remind the fans coming Saturday fans to please wear your mask, socially distance and follow the rules. Be safe. Be smart. Be loud!”

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was one of many from the team to salute the energy that fans brought to the game and the Bills will get to feed off it again this week.