Bills working out Tristan Vizcaino

Getty Images

Free agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino has a tryout with the Bills today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Bills are interested in signing an emergency kicker to their practice squad.

The Saints signed kicker Blair Walsh to their practice squad Monday as insurance.

Vizcaino, 24, has kicked in only one regular-season game. That came earlier this season for the 49ers. He made all three field goal attempts and both PATs in a Week 17 game against the Seahawks.

He also has spent time with the Vikings, Bengals and Cowboys.