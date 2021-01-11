Boston Scott: I know Doug Pederson will be a successful coach somewhere else

USA Today Sports

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday, and at least one player thinks he’s going to continue to be successful elsewhere.

Running back Boston Scott called Pederson “a great coach, great guy, a great man.”

“He’s the type of guy that will open his house up to you,” Scott said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “Regardless of what the situation was like this season, he continued to bring energy, continued to bring the juice, and he continued to be there for us so I have a lot of respect for him. And it’s unfortunate the way things went.

“It’s never fine when you’re losing, but I’m wishing him nothing but the best. I know that he’s going to be a successful coach somewhere else if that’s what he chooses to do. But I just know that he will be a successful man in life. He already is a successful man. obviously, what he’s done in the city of Philadelphia, but also for us as the players. So I got the utmost respect for him and wish him nothing but the best.”

Scott finished with 586 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdown in his third season out of Louisiana Tech. Now he’ll be learning a new offensive system in 2021.