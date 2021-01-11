Buccaneers activate Devin White, Steve McLendon off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will get a couple of defensive players back for their divisional round matchup with the Saints.

Tampa Bay activated linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Steve McLendon off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday morning.

White is one of the Buccaneers’ most important defensive players. He started Tampa Bay’s first 15 games, registering 140 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks in 2020.

The Buccaneers acquired McLendon in mid-October from the Jets. He appeared in nine games, making 17 tackles with two tackles for loss.

Both White and McLendon went on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 1, missing the Week 17 win over the Falcons and Saturday’s wild-card victory over Washington.